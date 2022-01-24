Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 11.6%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) shares traded down 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 1,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 314,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $42,844,000.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

