Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 153.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $901,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

NYSE SIG opened at $80.00 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

