Silgan (SLGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

