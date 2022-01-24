Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.22

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 46582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.29.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$224,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at C$280,805.62. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,135,303.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,125 shares of company stock valued at $935,123.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

