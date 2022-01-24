Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,263,737 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,263,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,917,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,700. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

