Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $14.42 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.53. 231,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $390.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

