Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $19.07 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.34 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.