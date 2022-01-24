Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 13,515 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.