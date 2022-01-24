Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,118,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Income Trust comprises about 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 8.02% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $31,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 246,970 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 557,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 111,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.22. 8,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,279. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

