SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

SITM traded down $9.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 276.91, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,580 shares of company stock valued at $21,141,129 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,741,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

