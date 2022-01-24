Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

NYSE:SIX opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after buying an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,780,000 after buying an additional 449,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.