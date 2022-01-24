Skeena Resources’ (SKE) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.08. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

