Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.47

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 134940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, reduced their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 80,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $35,288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Skillz by 105.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

