Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $17.29

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $17.81. Snap One shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 914 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPO. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
