Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $17.29

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $17.81. Snap One shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 914 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPO. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

