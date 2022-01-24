Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

NYSE SQM traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $53.29. 227,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,797 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

