SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $395.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $220.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

