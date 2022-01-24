Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 777,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,205. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

