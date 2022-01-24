Sonar (PING) Trading Down 35.4% This Week

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Sonar has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $111,578.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.82 or 0.06629400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,752.16 or 0.98808699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006415 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

