SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of SP Plus worth $49,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 87.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 220.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 256,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP opened at $28.15 on Monday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

