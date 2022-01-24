Space Cow Boy Achieves Market Cap of $313,161.33 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $9.59 or 0.00027208 BTC on popular exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $313,161.33 and approximately $8,410.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00041718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

