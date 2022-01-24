SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after acquiring an additional 374,997 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

