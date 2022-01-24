SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Raised by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.96. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,900. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

