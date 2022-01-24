SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMF opened at $121.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $146.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

