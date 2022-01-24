Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.22.

SR stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

