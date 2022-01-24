Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

