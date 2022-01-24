SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,643,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPX worth $355,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Amundi acquired a new stake in SPX during the second quarter valued at $42,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SPX by 49.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SPX by 898.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPXC. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.