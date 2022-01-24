SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SPX were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 48.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

