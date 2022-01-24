SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 597,300 shares.The stock last traded at $85.15 and had previously closed at $85.25.

FLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

