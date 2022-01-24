SRB Corp Buys Shares of 50,847 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 237.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 250.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 157,049 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 201.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 181.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 409,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,546,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

