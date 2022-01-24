SRB Corp Buys Shares of 5,363 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK stock traded down $11.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.11. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.