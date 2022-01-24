SRB Corp Has $1.86 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial accounts for about 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

PBCT stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 92,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

