SRB Corp Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,329. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

