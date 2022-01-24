SRB Corp Sells 1,748 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

SRB Corp decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.61. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

