StableXSwap (STAX) Achieves Market Cap of $14.35 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002956 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $127.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,632.15 or 1.00162501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00093779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00031375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00437044 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.