Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

