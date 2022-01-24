StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 100,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $821,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 32,053 shares worth $2,029,778. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.22. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.