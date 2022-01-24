STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

