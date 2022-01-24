Substratum Price Tops $0.0017 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Substratum has a total market cap of $662,191.83 and $252.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

SUB is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

