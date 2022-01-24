Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $662,191.83 and $252.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00042480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

