Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $44,270.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 861 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $12,062.61.

On Monday, December 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,086.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,832. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.