Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report $64.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.95 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $247.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $340.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $383.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,910 shares of company stock valued at $249,050,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,937,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,457. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

