SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $700.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $985.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $797.29.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.36.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.