Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

