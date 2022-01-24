Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 771.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 111,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 29.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

