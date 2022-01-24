Swiss National Bank Buys 300 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.75 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

