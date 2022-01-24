Swiss National Bank Buys 4,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2,638.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 360,184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 108.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,085,000 after acquiring an additional 137,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 73,669 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

