Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Generation Investment Management LLP

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 975,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,948 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $291,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $8,451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,498. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

