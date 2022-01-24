Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.14

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $70.56 million and $659,449.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00045347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 512,297,763 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.