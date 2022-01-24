Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

LON:TKO opened at GBX 150 ($2.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.30. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.27 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £425.93 million and a PE ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

