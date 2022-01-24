Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 140 ($1.91) target price on the stock.
LON:TKO opened at GBX 150 ($2.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.30. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.27 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £425.93 million and a PE ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Featured Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.