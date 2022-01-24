TE Connectivity (TEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.600-$1.600 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ~$1.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

